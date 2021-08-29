Missing Indiana teen found safe in South Florida; 2 women arrested

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Aaliyah Ramirez, a 14-year-old missing girl from northwest Indiana, has been found safe in South Florida and two Boynton Beach women are under arrest in connection to her disappearance.

Allissa Sands, 25, and Elizabeth Sands, 47, were taken into custody late Friday by the U.S. marshals and are facing out-of-state fugitive charges. They are inmates in the Palm Beach County jail.

WNDU reported Liz Sands is Aaliyah’s maternal grandmother and Ashli Aspy's mother, and Allissa Sands is the teen’s aunt.

Police confirmed Ramirez had been located safe and alive. However, no further details have been released regarding the case or the events leading up to her being found.

Ramirez was last seen heading to her bus stop, on the morning of April 27 in Syracuse, but never made it to school or home. A silver alert was issued three days later and remained active during the search for her.

The alert stated that she was believed to be in danger.

NBC news reported Aaliyah's mother posted on Facebook the news that her daughter had been found safe. saying the two women who she previously identified as family members, were arrested, accused of keeping the teen in a hotel room for months.

