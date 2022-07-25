PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon near Lake Worth Beach.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at Buttonwood Park located in the 5300 block of Lantana Road.

PBSO said deputies responded to the shooting and found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are en route to the scene to investigate further.

Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS

