Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Detectives investigate after man found dead at Buttonwood Park

Motive, suspect information unknown at this time
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting near Lake Worth Beach Monday afternoon.
PBSO crime scene.PNG
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 17:24:25-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.  — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon near Lake Worth Beach.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at Buttonwood Park located in the 5300 block of Lantana Road.

PBSO said deputies responded to the shooting and found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are en route to the scene to investigate further.

Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms