'You Farm' organizers explain why Easter egg hunt left some kids without eggs

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — "You Farm" owners said they scattered six-thousand eggs for kids to hunt for on a property next door they had leased.

"That whole lot was full of eggs. We wanted to spread it out and give them the space to be able to run and enjoy," said owner Stefan Horbonis.

And four thousand eggs on a helicopter.

"We put lots of golden eggs in the helicopter so they could find the golden eggs then come to the stage and redeem a prize," he added.

But the easter egg event did not go as planned.

"I looked behind me, to the field where we had all of those eggs, everybody was just running towards that field," Harboni's wife said. "And we found that they took the chain off the gates, walked in and started doing their own egg hunt."

Kids were left with empty Easter baskets and parents were frustrated. Some said the event organizers did not account for the crowd.

"It was extremely traumatizing. The words that were said, the things that were screamed at to our staff, the threats that were made, how they spoke to our children, our 12-year-old and her 10-year-old friend," Harboni's wife added.

You Farm posted on social media what happened and over 400 comments followed, many in the community with words of encouragement.

"It gave us hope to know what we have done the past six years, almost seven years, on this farm made a difference in a lot of lives. They are the ones that truly know our hearts," said Horbonis.

His daughter also reading the posts.

"Who said can I see, the one who was traumatized, and I gave her my phone and she sat for an hour just going through. God can use something that was very traumatizing and hurtful that hurt a lot of people, a lot of children and really trusting that God can make good out of it this weekend. we can honor and give back what was taken," one post said.

On Sunday, You Farm is inviting the community back to the farm.

"Bring a picnic lunch, bring an umbrella, there won't be any vendors here. We will have some beverages, out there. Bring your blanket and just let kids be kids. And let's show the community and others what that event was supposed to be. Here in Loxahatchee, we are going to stay Loxahatchee strong."

The event will take place Sunday, April 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 16651 Rembrandt Road in Loxahatchee.