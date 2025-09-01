Wrong-way driver killed in head-on Loxahatchee crash, deputies say

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBCSO) responded to a vehicle crash near Seminole Pratt Whitney Road on Sunday at around 7:18 a.m.

According to the crash report, a 2002 Chevy was traveling northbound in the southbound lane, while a 2019 Kia was traveling southbound in the same lane.

The two vehicles were driving towards each other and they eventually collided. The front of the Chevy impacted the front of the Kia.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, later identified as 29-year-old Madison Pantoliano, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Deputies said alcohol and/or drugs were a factor for Pantoliano in the crash.