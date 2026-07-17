West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System hosts resource fair at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System hosted a resource fair for veterans on Friday at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee.

VA representatives assisted veterans with eligibility and health care enrollment, VA health care programs and claims support. A mobile medical unit was also on site to address basic medical needs.

Richard "Buzz" Bryan, director of community relations and community engagement for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System, said the event is focused on reaching veterans who have not yet connected with VA services.

"Who we're really trying to reach is our veterans that are not engaged, that are not enrolled in VA healthcare," Bryan said.

The mobile medical unit allowed veterans to complete an initial primary care appointment on site and get into the VA system on the spot.

"It doesn't matter what you did in the military. It doesn't matter how long you served. You have earned this benefit. You have earned these services, just come on out and talk to us and let's get you enrolled," Bryan said.

Bryan, a combat veteran himself, said he did not utilize VA services for years and wants other veterans to learn from his experience.

"I'm not only an employee or a representative of the VA. I'm also a veteran who utilizes the services," Bryan said. "I will tell you, it's worth taking advantage of, it's worth looking into. The health care is better than you're gonna get anywhere out there. The data provides that. So, just give us the opportunity, come on out and take advantage of what you have earned."

Big Dog Ranch Rescue was also on site to provide information about its service dog training program, animal adoption opportunities and additional veteran-focused services.

"Big Dog's awesome. They've done a great job. Their veteran service program is outstanding," Bryan said. "There's not a better place to come to get a service animal, and we've done so many things in the community with Big Dog. It just seemed like a no brainer, let's come on out here and collaborate a little bit together."

Veterans who were unable to attend today's resource fair can call the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System at (561) 422-8387 or click here to access enrollment and health care resources.