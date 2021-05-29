Veterans and law enforcement picnic held in Loxahatchee Groves

Saturday, Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves threw a “Veterans and Law Enforcement Picnic”. First responders brought their families, played games and had lunch prepared by the PBSO Grill Team.

Dorothy Bradshaw is on the Board of Directors at Big Dog Ranch Rescue said, “I think it's important, especially on this holiday weekend, Memorial Day, to recognize our veterans and our heroes who are first responders.

Her husband is Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, and she is proud of her husband's work and all the deputies he leads. Ric Bradshaw helps her out.

“He knows it's important to me so he supports my charity events,” said Dorothy Bradshaw.

“People don't realize that you've got purebred dogs here that need to be adopted,” said Ric Bradshaw.

That's why the organization wanted to say thank you back to the military veterans and PBSO and gave a speech at the event.

“Sheriff Bradshaw, and all of you at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department. Thank you. You guys are the best, we love you and we want you all to be safe,” said Lauree Simmons, President and Founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

“ So this is a nice way to say thank you the deputies are here with their kids,” said Ric Bradshaw.

This is the first year that Big Dog Ranch Rescue has done this event. They say that will continue to do it year after year.

“With all the rhetoric that's been going on with against the police, we want them to know that, Big Dog Ranch appreciates them. We back the blue, we back the green,” said Simmons.

“Not everybody is on this train that says, you know, we don't like what the police do we know that the vast majority of this community supports the deputies, support what we do,” said Ric Bradshaw.

“ I’m gonna’ get emotional, trying to talk about it, but with everything that's going on in the world today. I think it's important for law enforcement to know that there are people who support them who care about them and appreciate everything they do every single day, to keep us safe” Dorothy said.