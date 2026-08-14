'They've never had a voice': Big Dog Ranch Rescue welcomes final 155 beagles from Wisconsin testing lab

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A historic animal rescue mission is now complete as 155 beagles, including 141 puppies, arrived safely at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves. The dogs are the final group to be saved from the now-shuttered Ridglan Farms, a breeding and medical testing facility in Wisconsin, concluding a six-month operation that has saved more than 2,100 dogs.

WATCH: MORE RESCUED BEAGLES ARRIVE AT BIG DOG RANCH

Big Dog Ranch Rescue completes rescue of 155 beagles from Wisconsin

For these beagles, many of whom have spent their entire lives in confinement, the long road to recovery and a forever home begins today in South Florida.

A Six-Month Rescue Mission

The arrival marks a major victory for animal advocates who have long protested the conditions at Ridglan Farms. Since April, a coalition of rescue groups has been relocating the animals after the facility announced it was closing for good.

Lily Blavin, a documentarian who has been covering the story for six years, was at the forefront of the effort. She described facing tear gas and rubber bullets during protests outside the facility.

"You could hear the dogs screaming," Blavin said, recalling a moment when she felt defeated. "And then a week and a half later, [Lauree Simmons] called me and said, 'Pack a suitcase. We're going to Ridgeland. We got 1,500 dogs.'"

The Final Journey to Safety

The final 155 beagles made the long journey from Wisconsin to Palm Beach County by bus. Upon arrival, the rescue team observed that the dogs, a breed known for its distinctive bark, were nearly silent.

"They've never had a voice, and it's our duty to tell their story," Blavin said.

The puppies, most of them only four months old, appeared overwhelmed as they were carried off the transport. However, by the time the WPTV news crew was leaving, the sounds of playful howls and barks began to fill the air as the puppies started to find their voices.

What's Next for the Beagles

Lauree Simmons, the founder and owner of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, said the immediate priority is the health and well-being of the animals.

"All their vaccinations, have time to decompress, start getting on a schedule of going potty outside instead of in a pen, and getting loved on," Simmons explained. "Then getting spayed and neutered, and getting ready to go into hopefully a forever home."

While celebrating the successful rescue, Simmons emphasized that the fight against animal testing is far from over. She urged the community to support their ongoing work.

"If you're watching this, get involved. Go to our website, bdrr.org," Simmons said. "It's going to take an army to help all the dogs out there like these beagles that are stuck in these facilities."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

