State Farm helps students build Habitat for Humanity home in Wellington

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A long-time supporter of Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County made a generous donation on Thursday and helped high school students build their 10th home.

The Weitz Construction Academy at Seminole Ridge Community High School has had an 11-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County to build one affordable, module house per year in the school’s construction academy shop.

State Farm donated $5,000 to the initiative and worked alongside students as they built the school’s 10th Habitat home.

“When I see those kids that are sitting there working on this house, I see our future,” said Jennifer Thomason, CEO for Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County. “I see future developers; I see future Habitat volunteers and I see future possible supporters of your education programs like this or Habitat for Humanity Palm Beach County.”

The Habitat home is scheduled to be moved from the high school to its West Palm Beach location in April 2023 and will be completed in August 2023.