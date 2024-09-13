Spectrum Parent Alliance, a support group for parents

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Finding resources to help a child on the autism spectrum can be challenging-- that's why the Spectrum 360 Foundation is hosting a day for parents and caregivers. This Saturday September 14th, the Spectrum 360 Foundation will host its first meeting by the Spectrum Parent Alliance. It's a support group by parents and for parents and caregivers of individuals on the autism spectrum. The goal is to make sure families don't feel alone. The day will kick off with a resource fair.

Cathy Sharp is the Spectrum 360 Foundation president "The most important thing that they can expect is emotional support you want to create a safe place, where parents and caregivers can share their experiences and challenges who truly understand. Open conversation questions and answers that will be lead by a psychologist.

The meeting is this Saturday September 14th and it's free. It will be at Palm Beach State College, the Loxahatchee campus.

Lunch will be provided. To secure your spot, go to:

https://www.spectrum360foundation.org/events