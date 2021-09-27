Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyLoxahatchee Acreage

Actions

Rare rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari on World Rhino Day

Aziza becomes 37th rhino calf born at park since 1979
items.[0].image.alt
Lion County Safari
DSC_0479.JPG
DSC_0483.JPG
Posted at 11:32 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 11:49:06-04

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Lion County Safari celebrated World Rhino Day by welcoming a rare Southern White Rhinoceros calf to its herd.

The baby, named Aziza (meaning precious), is the second offspring born to 8-year-old mom Anna. She is the 37th rhino calf born at the park since 1979.

Both the calf and mom are spending quality time bonding in a maternity area, which is visible to guests from their cars in the drive-through safari.

During the 1970s, this species was teetering on the edge of extinction with less than 1,000 individuals left on the planet. Today, thanks to multi-national collaborative breeding and protection efforts, there are an estimated 20,000 white rhinos.

Lion Country Safari is home to 14 White Rhinos -- 11 females and three males -- and is a proud participant of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a program of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.