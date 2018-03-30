Raccoon tests positive for rabies in the Acreage

A raccoon found acting aggressive earlier this week in the Acreage has tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Control was notified on Tuesday that a raccoon in the 1300 block of 42nd Road was acting aggressive toward residents.

When the ACC officer arrived, it came out of the bushes and tried to attack the officer, who captured and euthanized the animal.

No humans were exposed to the raccoon, but a goat was bitten earlier. The goat will be placed in a six-month quarantine.

This is the third confirmed rabid animal in Palm Beach County this year, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Residents in the area of 42nd Road are urged to avoid contact with any wildlife and report suspicious animals to Animal Care and Control at (561) 233-1200.