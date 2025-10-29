PBSO searching for man who attempted to rob Publix in Loxahatchee

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is searching for a man they say attempted to rob a Publix.

On Monday evening, investigators said a man between 25 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall, handed over a note demanding money.

This occurred at a Publix in the 7000 block of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in Loxahatchee at about 7 p.m.

The man reportedly became startled and took off in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.