PBSO searching for man who attempted to rob Publix in Loxahatchee

Incident occurred at Publix in the 7000 block of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road
Surveillance footage of the robbery suspect.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is searching for a man they say attempted to rob a Publix.

On Monday evening, investigators said a man between 25 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall, handed over a note demanding money.

This occurred at a Publix in the 7000 block of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in Loxahatchee at about 7 p.m.

The man reportedly became startled and took off in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

