New giraffe born at Lion Country Safari in need of name

Visitors witness birth from their vehicles Tuesday, spokeswoman says
This is the newest giraffe to join the Lion Country Safari family.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Dec 30, 2022
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A new giraffe has joined the Lion Country Safari family. Now the animal just needs a name.

Lion Country Safari spokeswoman Haley McCann said a male giraffe was born Tuesday in front of visitors who witnessed the calf's birth from their vehicles.

The calf is currently bonding with his 18-year-old mother, Ayanna, in a maternity area visible to guests from the road near the end of the safari.

Giraffe calf born at Lion Country Safari, Dec. 27, 2022, with mother
The new giraffe calf weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Lion Country Safari is asking for the public's help naming the 150-pound, 5-foot-10-inch calf.

The calf makes 17 giraffes in Lion Country Safari's care. It is one of the largest giraffe herds in the country.

