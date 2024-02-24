Motorcyclist dies in crash with pickup in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A 37-year-old motorcyclist from Loxahatchee died when he crashed with a pickup truck early Saturday in Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 4:49 a.m., PBSO responded to the crash on Okeechobee Boulevard, east of C Road.

Phillip Clayton McCutcheon was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ZX-6R westbound at a high rate of speed, PBSO said in a crash report.

A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 52-year-old Royal Palm Beach man, also was traveling westbound on the road.

The motorcyclist attempted to pass the truck by entering into the eastbound lane. A vehicle was traveling eastbound, preventing the rider from passing.

As the motorcycle began to enter back into the westbound lane, the rider applied the rear brake as it passed over the yellow painted line, causing it to go down onto its side, tossing the rider.

The motorcycle crashed into the truck.

McCutcheon was declared dead eight minutes after personnel arrived at the scene.