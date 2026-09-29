Mayor rallies Westlake community to surprise Station 22 firefighters with a crew-sized table

WESKLAKE, Fla. — WPTV reporter Christy Waite recently learned that Westlake firefighters at Station 22 were in need of a bigger table to fit all of their staff.

On Tuesday, the station got a surprise months in the making — a handmade table that will give them a place to finally sit down together for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even holiday meals.

WATCH BELOW: Westlake firefighters receive new table

Westlake surprises firefighters with a handmade table

When Mayor J.P. O'Connor learned the fire station needed a bigger table to accommodate everyone, he jumped into action, rallying community members and sponsors to make it happen.

"It's from a community that loves you and wants you to get the nourishment on this table that you need to go out and do what you guys do to keep us safe. We hope it's more than just a table; it's a symbol of love from the community," Connor said.

For District Chief Jose Garcia, the gift goes far beyond furniture.

"It's more than just a table. For the fire organization, it means a lot more. The kitchen table is where we solve all the world's problems, we come together as a family, we break bread and enjoy coffee together," Garcia said.

Garcia said the table is central to life at the station.

"It's pretty much the central hub of station living. For the city of Westlake to recognize how important it is to us. We have great gratitude for that," Garcia said.

The table was built by hand by Westlake resident Jordan San Jose, who said the project was a meaningful one.

"It's an honor to build something with my hands that will be here for a long time, happy to help and be a part of the community," San Jose said.

The new table will bring camaraderie, a place to debrief, connect and build memories.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

