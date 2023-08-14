Watch Now
Man dies when truck veers off roadway in Loxahatchee Groves

Posted at 5:08 PM, Aug 14, 2023
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — A 44-year-old Loxahatchee man died in a one-vehicle crash late Sunday in Loxahatchee Groves, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 10:03 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a crash in the 3400 block of East Road.

Manuel Pascual Rodas was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma when for unknown reasons he veered off the roadway and onto the raised dirt shoulder on the east side, PBSO said. The truck continued driving off the roadway, overturned and landed upside down in the canal.

He was removed by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and pronounced dead at the scene.

