Loxahatchee woman accused of double voting in Florida, Alaska in multiple election years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years.

Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states.

Investigators said Leslie's Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, while her Florida votes were cast early and in person in Palm Beach County.

Leslie claimed her work as a physician assistant at a senior care facility in Loxahatchee required extensive travel between multiple states.

Investigators claimed Leslie double voted in both states during the 2014, 2016 and 2018 elections as well.

"The Florida Department of State, Office of Election Crimes and Security is grateful for our partnership with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement," Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said in a statement. "This arrest is yet another confirmation to every eligible Florida voter that the Department of State and FDLE are working together to ensure the integrity of their vote and Florida's elections process."

Leslie was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail on third-degree felony charges. She was being held on a $1,000 bond.