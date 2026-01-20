Loxahatchee residents wait nearly a year for Temple Park court repairs

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Residents living in Loxahatchee say they’ve been waiting nearly a year for answers after basketball and tennis courts at Temple Park were closed for maintenance — with little communication about when they might reopen.

Ashley Pollard has lived in Loxahatchee for decades and says Temple Park has long been a place where she and her son, Hunter, spend time outdoors.

“I bring my son here almost every day because it gets us outside of the house,” Pollard said. “It's fresh air, sunlight — it’s just a way to get out your energy.”

Pollard says her family also regularly played pickleball at the park, but for almost a year now, the courts have been locked — and the basketball hoops removed entirely.

“We would come out here almost every other day to play on the pickleball courts,” she said.

According to Pollard, she submitted maintenance requests and contacted the Indian Trail Improvement District board multiple times but received no response. Frustrated, she reached out to WPTV for help.

“I wanted you to get some answers for all the people around here that use it,” Pollard said.

WPTV’s Hoffman took Pollard’s concerns directly to Elizabeth Accomondo, president of the Indian Trail Improvement District. Accomondo says the district understands residents’ frustrations and wants to ensure the repairs are done correctly — not rushed.

“As you could see from the condition of these courts, there’s no rebar under here,” Accomondo said. “That’s why we’re seeing all this cracking. We don’t want to rush to repair it. We want to fix it right so it lasts for decades.”

Accomondo explained that, shortening or replacing the courts entirely, the board has discussed options such as an overlay, but concerns remain about durability, especially for outdoor courts. The district says it does not want to invest taxpayer dollars into a short-term solution that would need to be replaced in just a few years.

“It’s cheaper now, but if it doesn’t last and we’re replacing them in a few years, we’re just throwing money away,” Accomondo said. “That is not an option for this board.”

The repairs are currently budgeted for this fiscal year, but Accomondo says no firm timeline has been set.

“We don’t know where we’re going to land yet, so I don’t want to make a promise that we’re not going to be able to keep,” she said. “But it is budgeted for this fiscal year.”

Until repairs are completed, families like Ashley and Hunter will have to continue waiting to use the basketball and pickleball courts at Temple Park.

