Loxahatchee horse farm, animal sanctuary in danger of shutting down

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Loxahatchee horse farm and animal sanctuary is falling on hard times and is in danger of shutting down by the end of the year if it doesn't get a big boost.

Non-profit Delmar Farm takes care of dozens of rescued animals that otherwise would have nowhere to go.

Tucked away in Loxahatchee, about 60 animals live at Delmar Farm.

"We have 16 horses. They consist of mini horses, ponies, and horses," said Delmar Farm owner Claudia Campbell. "We have six donkeys, nine pigs, eight sheep, eight goats, one steer. He's a miniature steer. And 11 dogs and one barn cat."

Campbell lives there, too. The farm life is in her blood.

"I wasn't just someone who decided to have a sanctuary someday," Campbell said. "I knew from the time I was a child because I always rescued cats and dogs. I knew I was going to have a sanctuary someday."

Delmar Farm has grown over the years into a non-profit organization with volunteers on hand to help offer kids a unique first experience with these animals, who have a second chance at life.

"If I can make an impact on one child out of 50 that might say, hey, I want to do something to save animals in my life, then I know I've accomplished my mission," Campbell said.

The farm's Mommy And Me pony class is a weekly ritual for Nicole Young and her 4-year-old son Logan.

"For a little guy to be able to come and ride horses is great," Young said. "To come in here with the animals is a really cool hands-on experience."

But running and funding this operation alone is becoming a heavy lift.

"Often if people know you are in trouble they help. But it's like a band-aide. A band-aide is wonderful, but it doesn't last," Campbell said.

Campbell said she had to take out a mortgage a few years ago and can't keep up.

"Inflation has been tremendous so the hay, the grain, everything has risen," Campbell said. "Feeding the animals is the primary expense. The hoof and vet care is the other primary expense. It exceeds what I bring in with the programs that I do."

"For the animals, where would they go? That's very difficult," Young said.

Campbell is hoping for a big donor or some continuous support to keep the farm up and running. Otherwise the animals and their young fans may have no place to go.

"I would love for someone to attach themselves to me and Delmar Farm and watch this mission flourish," Campbell said. "This is what I've always been meant to do and I'm doing it. And I will do whatever it takes to keep doing it."

Without additional funding, Campbell said the future of the animals at the farm is uncertain. If you'd like to help Delmar Farm, click here.