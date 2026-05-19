Loxahatchee farm uses unique animal therapy to transform lives, bring healing

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — In Loxahatchee Groves, a nonprofit farm is quietly transforming lives through the healing power of animals and nature. Good Earth Farm serves veterans, people in recovery, and anyone seeking emotional healing through unique animal-assisted therapy programs.

Nancy Fried founded Good Earth Farm in 1999 with a simple but powerful vision: create a sanctuary for animals in need.

"It was just land," Fried said. "My plan was to be an animal sanctuary for large animals that had been dumped or were sick and going to die."

Today, Fried—a Reiki Master practitioner, medical intuitive, and animal psychic—has expanded that vision into comprehensive healing programs for both animals and humans.

WATCH: Loxahatchee farm becomes lifeline for veterans, families in recovery

Loxahatchee farm uses unique animal therapy to transform lives

The farm's residents have their own stories of resilience. Take Booboo, a horse with a severe neck injury who can't lift her head and sometimes struggles to stand. These animals with difficult histories create powerful connections with people facing their own challenges.

"Being amongst the trees and the animals, these are life-transforming experiences," said Chief Compassion Officer Sarah Palmer, who has led healing retreats for a decade. "Things like this need to happen instead of sitting with your child staring at an iPad."

Good Earth Farm offers several specialized programs, such as the Equine-Facilitated Healing for Veterans, which helps service members rebuild trust, heal trauma, and rediscover purpose through working alongside horses.

The Pony Treasure Trail guides children through emotional or behavioral challenges by using interactive activities with ponies that teach self-regulation, patience, and empathy.

Roots and Rhythms allows adults to reconnect with themselves and each other through farm-based mindfulness, creative expression, and seasonal activities.

Heard for Recovery supports those overcoming substance abuse through meaningful interactions with horses and connections to mental health recovery centers.

Fried's programs have reached far beyond the farm gates. She notably supported families affected by the Parkland school shooting through interactions with her ponies and miniature horses. She's also developing innovative programs using very small miniature horses for homebound, blind, or trauma-affected individuals.

Despite its transformative work, the nonprofit faces mounting financial pressures.

"I haven't raised my prices in years. I don't want to price them out, but every six months, feed has gone up," Fried said. "Taking care of the animals has doubled in costs."

Good Earth Farm has exciting events on the horizon, including movie nights, sound healing and beginner riding lessons. The farm welcomes donations and currently has a special need for towels.

For more information on any program, contact Sarah Palmer at sarah@helpingheroesthrive.org.