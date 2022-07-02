Loxahatchee community rallies around boy with brain tumor

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Six-and-half-year-old Eli Paine is watching the flashing lights and hearing the sirens along his Loxatchee street. It's a parade in his honor.

Family members and neighbors like Leigh Ann Robinson are watching with Eli.

“He’s cognitively there, he struggles with walking and talking so any happiness that we can put in his heart in a memory it will bless him beyond measure,” said neighbor Leigh Ann Robinson.

Last year, Eli was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He's fighting it with radiation and chemo treatments. The tumor affects his ability to walk and talk.

Pastor Mike Eleveld is one of his neighbors.

"Found out about the parade and as a neighborhood, it's been wonderful to see how people have come together to help the family," he said.

The community is surrounding Eli and his parents with love and financial support.

WPTV

"We all kind of watch over each other and take care of each other, get together when we can", said Diane Eleveld.

"I remember when Eli as a little five-year-old boy just full of energy and full of life and happiness and now struggling with this illness. It's heartbreaking," Pastor Mike added.

A community is standing by the family through these tough times and making every moment in Eli's life count.

"Anything we can do to give a little boost to Eli and his family, we are all going to do it," said Diane. "We told them our whole neighborhood stands ready to jump in.

WPTV

"It’s exciting, it’s sad but just knowing that there’s still a lot of good in the world. And if we can all pull together and do this more often, we can make more happy times", said Leigh Ann.

Pastor Mike said the family had kept their Christmas lights on the house to this day. At night, they are turned on to remind people driving by to say a prayer for Eli.

"He's a great little boy, the neighbors it's constant love and support and assurances of prayer," said Mike.

A GoFundMe account, Hope for Eli, was created to help with expenses for Eli's next phase of treatment.