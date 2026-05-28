Loxahatchee animal sanctuary prepares dozens of animals for hurricane season

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Loxahatchee animal sanctuary is implementing comprehensive hurricane preparation strategies to protect dozens of animals as the 2025 hurricane season approaches, while Palm Beach County emergency management officials emphasize that all pet and livestock owners should begin planning immediately.

How Loxahatchee Animal Sanctuary Prepares for Hurricanes | WPTV

Barky Pines Animal Rescue Takes Precautions

Elizabeth Accomondo, who operates Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Loxahatchee, oversees emergency planning for animals ranging from horses and calves to goats, pigs, and peacocks. According to Accomondo, each animal requires an individualized emergency preparation strategy.

"Preparation is key," Accomondo said. "Just like for us, we have to plan accordingly, you know. Week or two of all the supplies, you want to do the same thing for them, their feed, all of that, very important."

Strategic Animal Housing Plans

Horses Fabio and Buddy receive protection in a concrete barn equipped with heavy hurricane doors, according to sanctuary protocols. For larger livestock, including cows, pigs, and goats, Accomondo's strategy involves stockpiling several weeks of supplies while allowing animals to roam open property areas away from potential storm hazards.

"If you're not comfortable with the barn that you have, they are much safer just being outside on their own, because they're smart and they know how to get away from dangers in the weather," Accomondo explained.

Animal Identification Strategies

Accomondo recommends implementing multiple animal identification methods, including microchips, non-toxic paint, or other tracking devices to help reunite separated animals with owners following storm events. These identification protocols prove essential when animals become displaced during severe weather.

Palm Beach County Emergency Management Guidelines

Mary Blakeney, Palm Beach County Emergency Management Director, emphasizes year-round preparation strategies for residents and their animals. Speaking from the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center, Blakeney outlined essential preparation steps.

"Year-round, we encourage our residents to be prepared," Blakeney said.

Four-Step Emergency Preparation Protocol

Blakeney detailed four critical preparation steps: make a plan, build a kit, stay informed, and get involved. Emergency supply kits should contain sufficient resources to sustain families for three to five days, including comprehensive pet provisions.

"You want to have their food three to five days' worth. You want to make sure you have a leash and collar, any of the paperwork on their shots available, a bowl, and extra water for your pets," Blakeney said.

Why This Matters Now

With Atlantic hurricane season beginning June 1, Palm Beach County pet and livestock owners face a critical preparation window. The National Weather Service reports that advance planning significantly reduces animal casualties and family separation during major storm events. Emergency management experts emphasize that last-minute preparation attempts often fail due to supply shortages and evacuation stress.

Immediate Action Required

Accomondo's guidance for all animal owners, regardless of whether they care for household pets or large livestock, emphasizes urgency in preparation efforts.

"Do it now, don't wait another day," Accomondo said.

Hurricane preparation experts recommend that Palm Beach County residents begin assembling emergency supplies immediately, as retail shortages typically occur when storm threats become imminent.

WPTV

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