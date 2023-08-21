Lissa, 43-year-old rhinoceros at Lion Country Safari, dies

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Lissa, 43-year-old white rhinoceros at Lion Country Safari died last week, the drive-through safari park and walk-through amusement park said Monday.

The rhino was surrounded by her animal care team and its entire vet team, Lion Country Safari posted on Facebook.

Staff members awaiting are awaiting examination results, though they believe she died from an inoperable colic, something that often afflicts her close domestic relative, the horse, Lion Country Safari posted.

"Our team is devastated by the loss, but we are grateful for the nearly 10 additional years we’ve had with her since her initial cancer diagnosis," Lion Country Safari posted on Facebook. "Lissa was in remission and she lived a comfortable life in the herd, something that is important in this gregarious species."

In the wild, southern white rhinoceroses may live to about 35 years; and median life expectancy under human care is about 40 years.

In December 2013, she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in her horn.

"In what was perhaps one of our greatest challenges and most rewarding successes in recent memory, her dedicated and passionate team, along with consulting veterinarians and human medical specialists, spent countless hours removing the cancer and restoring her health," Lion Country Safari said.

People can leave condolences for the staff in the comments on Facebook and they will be shared with the team.

"Lissa will be remembered as a friendly, inspiring, and patient rhinoceros and an incredible ambassador for her species," Lion Country Safari said. "She will be sorely missed but her legacy lives on in our fond memories of her and through the lasting impact on rhinoceros care and veterinary treatment from her battle with cancer.

From Lion Country Safari --

https://www.facebook.com/LionCountrySafari/posts/pfbid02Zeh2JjXTMrnGVB5WjJeofFk6Fn8NsbGBPccAQYvc1RAiw63wksvPgUUCh8v63TDglWith an immensely heavy heart, we share that Lissa, an extraordinary white rhinoceros, passed away last week at the age of 43, surrounded by her animal care team and our entire Vet team. An examination has been performed and we are awaiting further results, but veterinary staff believe she passed due to inoperable colic, something that often afflicts her close domestic relative, the horse. In the wild, Southern white rhinoceroses may live to about 35 years; the median life expectancy under human care is about 40 years.

Lissa gained national attention and earned the hearts of many when she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in her horn in December 2013. In what was perhaps one of our greatest challenges and most rewarding successes in recent memory, her dedicated and passionate team, along with consulting veterinarians and human medical specialists, spent countless hours removing the cancer and restoring her health.

Our team is devastated by the loss, but we are grateful for the nearly 10 additional years we’ve had with her since her initial cancer diagnosis. Lissa was in remission and she lived a comfortable life in the herd, something that is important in this gregarious species. Lissa will be remembered as a friendly, inspiring, and patient rhinoceros and an incredible ambassador for her species. She will be sorely missed but her legacy lives on in our fond memories of her and through the lasting impact on rhinoceros care and veterinary treatment from her battle with cancer. Please feel free to leave condolences for our staff in the comments and we will share them with the team.