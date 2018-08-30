Lion exhibit expansion opens at Lion Country Safari

Andrew Ruiz
12:56 PM, Aug 30, 2018

Lion Country Safari says a new enclosure will allow them to house more lions for the public to see and learn about.

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee celebrated the completion of its expanded lion section Thursday.

The project took two months and now gives visitors better views of the 11 lions under their care.

When visitors drive through the sanctuary, they can see lions on both sides of their vehicle.

The new exhibit features better safety features along with a 16-foot-tall fence. 

This new facility also enables Lion Country Safari to start a new lion breeding program, which is set to begin in 2019.

“We have a very large lion facility, so our contribution to the overall population of lions can be quite significant," General Curator Brian Dowling said. "That's been something that's been in the planning process for us for the last several years.”

Dowling said the best times to visit the park are in the morning right when they open and during cloudy or rainy days because the animals tend to be more active.

Lion Country Safari is the only drive-through safari in South Florida. Guests can see more than 1,000 animals on 320 acres.

