Lion Country Safari takes steps to protect animals from the cold

This 17-foot python at Lion Country Safari will be placed in an enclosure with a heat lamp for protection from the cold.
As Arctic air moves south, it's not just pets and people who need protection from the cold.
Wild animals and reptiles in zoos and attractions also need a helping hand.
At Lion County Safari, keepers are moving reptiles, birds and some primates indoors.
Its 17-foot python will be placed in an enclosure with a heat lamp.
Lion Country will also provide extra hay and food for animals because they need extra calories to stay warm.