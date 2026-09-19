Crews are working to pump water out of flooded streets and yards in the Acreage as the area braces for more rain this weekend, following more than 9 inches of rainfall Thursday.

More heavy rain hit the area Saturday, compounding the flooding that has left roads, swales and canals overflowing throughout the neighborhood.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Flooding swamps the Acreage as more rain threatens the area this weekend

Resident Arlene Rodriguez described the situation around her home as a moat.

"We left yesterday at around 11/11:30 and we still had a driveway and we came home at 2/2:30 and we were underwater. It was just insane," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said water in her front yard reached as much as 10 inches deep in some areas.

"It's a lot of rain really fast," Rodriguez said.

Neighbor Erik Mack said the flooding made it impossible to use his driveway.

"I can't get in and out of the driveway with the vehicles," Mack said.

Mack said he found a workaround while crews respond.

"I have to take the golf cart to come in, in and out and park the cars out front here," Mack said.

Cleanup efforts have been slowed by lightning delays, forcing crews to pause work and shelter in their trucks.

"Every single person is out working, but when it's lightning, they have got to go into their trucks," Elizabeth Accomando of the Indian Trail Improvement District said.

While Mack said he was glad to see crews responding, he believes a different approach could have prevented some of the damage.

"There's culverts under here and they all get blocked so if they do stuff like that. They don't have to worry about doing it after the fact," Mack said.

Rodriguez said the flooding has spread well beyond her property.

"There's just water everywhere. It's just everywhere I go the streets are flooded," Rodriguez said.

Despite the conditions, Rodriguez said her home has so far avoided the worst of it — though she remains anxious about what is still to come.

"As long as it's not coming up to the door. We're okay right now, but there's more rain in the forecast and hopefully it stays where it is," Rodriguez said.

The South Florida Water Management District said drains have capacity and water is moving, indicating the system is ready for any additional rain this weekend.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

