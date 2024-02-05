LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A driver was rescued early Monday morning after that person's car crashed into a canal in Loxahatchee, flipped over, and quickly filled with water.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of B Road and Sally's Aly at approximately 6:30 a.m. and found a vehicle upside down in waist-deep water and mud. A person was inside the flooded car in an air pocket.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of car in canal

Driver rescued after car plunges into canal in Loxahatchee

Two fire rescue swimmers quickly jumped into the canal, but found the driver's door partially sealed shut because of the mud.

After five minutes, the driver was pulled out of the vehicle and brought safely to shore. That person was then taken to a local hospital.