Boy, 11, critically injured in dirt bike crash in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after crashing his dirt bike into a car while leaving school Tuesday evening.

The accident happened around 6:18 p.m. at 14200 Orange Boulevard at Acreage Pines Elementary School.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the boy was riding on the sidewalk of Orange Boulevard, and was approaching the service exit of the school, when he crashed into the driver of Nissan Murano who was leaving.

PBSO said the collision sent the boy into the hood of the car before landing on the road.

The driver remained on scene.

Rescue crews took the boy to St. Mary's Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition.