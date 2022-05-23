Belle Glade man sells fresh produce daily at lower price in the midst of inflation

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Belle Glade family selling fresh corn and watermelon. Veronica Morales Almazan says it's her dad's business.

"Growing up and dad being such a hard worker, hard work is all he knows," she said. "He's been doing this for over 45 years. This is how he raised us, fed us and this his heart."

Kiko Morales is a quiet man. His family speaking on camera for him. His family says he wakes up every morning at 4 a.m. and goes to the fields to pick produce.

"Six a.m. he is out in the fields," said his wife.

The business is located along Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Okeechobee Boulevard. People who drive be notice the sign of fresh produce for sale.

"The way I've noticed it's impact in the community out here in Loxahatchee, they love knowing that they are getting freshly picked corn, it's not sitting on store shelves for hours, days," said Veronica Morales Almazan.

The cost of food continues to go up and families are finding ways to afford to put food on the table, some turning to local sellers.

"He's not in competition with anybody, he is working for himself providing for his family and it's cheaper than what they are in most of the grocery stores," said Veronica Morales Almazan.

She says now people in the community are getting to know Kiko. "

"He has a Facebook page that has gone viral. We have so many beautiful comments. The person that basically put my dad on the map here in Loxahatchee which is Suleiman Yousef," said Veronica Morales Almazan. "And the great big deed he did for the Loxahatchee families out here. He came and purchased my dad's produce and in turn gave it all away for free."

Making a living while helping the community afford fresh produce.

His wife said, "He won't stop."

His daughter admires her father.

"We love his work ethic, we would love for him to slow down, but this is his heart," said Veronica Morales Almazan. "His heart and dedication is to work and provide. He's 66 years old and he won't stop."