6 people hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Loxahatchee area

3 of them were taken via Trauma Hawk
Posted at 11:16 AM, Nov 05, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Six people were taken to hospitals, including three by two Trauma Hawks, in a four-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Loxahatchee area, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Because of the number of victims, the crash was determined to be a mass casualty incident, including local hospitals and trauma centers alerted of a possible influx of patients, the agency said in a WPTV inquiry.

At 9:58 a.m., crews responded to a crash between Arden Lake Way and State Road 80 (Southern Boulevard) in Loxahatchee near the Arden residential development.

Three patients were taken to local hospitals by ground and three to a local trauma center by choppers.

