2 killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Loxahatchee Friday evening.

Officials said a PBSO helicopter located what appears to be the wreckage of a helicopter that was last seen on the radar at 4:30 p.m. in the Corbett area, west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

According to PBSO, the wreckage was located at 9 p.m.

Deputies from the Wildlands Unit confirmed both occupants were killed in the crash.

Detectives are en route to the scene of the crash to investigate further.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified, officials said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

