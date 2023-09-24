Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLoxahatchee Acreage

Actions

2 found dead in car partially submerged in Loxahatchee Groves canal

The incident happened near 60th Street North and 190th Terrace North
Police investigating after 5-year-old boy shot, killed in St. Pete
WFTS
Police investigating after 5-year-old boy shot, killed in St. Pete
Posted at 9:54 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 09:57:33-04

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Two people were found dead in a vehicle partially submerged in a canal Sunday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At around 7:45 a.m. rescue crews responded to 60th Street North and 190th Terrace North in Loxahatchee for a reported car in canal.

Rescue crews found the car, partially submerged and upside down in the canal. Rescuers entered the water and found two people dead inside the car.

It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the canal.

Palm Beach Count Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7