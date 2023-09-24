2 found dead in car partially submerged in Loxahatchee Groves canal

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Two people were found dead in a vehicle partially submerged in a canal Sunday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At around 7:45 a.m. rescue crews responded to 60th Street North and 190th Terrace North in Loxahatchee for a reported car in canal.

Rescue crews found the car, partially submerged and upside down in the canal. Rescuers entered the water and found two people dead inside the car.

It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the canal.

Palm Beach Count Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.