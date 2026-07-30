Man killed in early-morning shooting in Loxahatchee Groves, suspect unknown

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — One person is dead after reports of a shooting in Loxahatchee Groves early Thursday morning, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR).

PBCFR responded to the area of D Road and Valencia Drive at around midnight for a reported shooting, and one person was found dead on the scene.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), the victim is a man and the suspect is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division have taken over the investigation.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.