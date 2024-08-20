Train hits car in Lantana, but driver gets out of vehicle

LANTANA, Fla. — A train struck a car in Lantana on Tuesday morning, but the driver was able to get of the vehicle, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to Hypoluxo Road between South Federal Highway and East Coast Avenue just after 7:15 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, the driver of the vehicle was outside the car and walking around. It's unclear if that person was hurt or needed to be taken to the hospital.

No other information has been released.

