Watch Now
Community

Actions

Tiffany Haddish to read children's book at Lantana Road Branch library

Haddish will read her book Saturday 10:30 am.
Tiffany Haddish
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Tiffany Haddish speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Tiffany Haddish
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 16:17:59-04

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Comedian Tiffany Haddish will read her children's book "Layla, the Last Black Unicorn" during storytime at the Palm Beach County Library System’s Lantana Road Branch this weekend.

The award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author will read her book to families on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The library said this event will be given priority to children accompanied by adults on a first-come, first-served basis.

Others are encouraged to follow the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages to see how to stream the experience.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7