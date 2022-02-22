Watch
PBC Community Services offering residents assistance with utility bills

The program offers up to $5,000 in assistance
Posted at 3:28 PM, Feb 22, 2022
LANTANA, Fla. — Palm Beach County Community Services is offering assistance to residents in need of help paying electric bills due to hardship.

The department is hosting in-person sessions for residents to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This program offers up to $5,000 in assistance for utility bills.

The next event will take place on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lantana Branch Library located at 4020 Lantana Road.

No appointment is necessary, walk-ins are welcome and there will be activities on-site for children.

Eligibility for the assistance program is based on income guidelines and important verification documents.

Please bring the following to the library:

  • Most recent home energy or electric bill and/or final utility termination notice
  • Proof of income (2 months of paystubs)
  • Government issued ID, birth certificates for children, social security card
  • SNAP or Medicaid letter

Additional details can be found at www.utilityassistancepbc.org or by calling the department's Contact Center at 561-355-4792.

