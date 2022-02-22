PBC Community Services offering residents assistance with utility bills

LANTANA, Fla. — Palm Beach County Community Services is offering assistance to residents in need of help paying electric bills due to hardship.

The department is hosting in-person sessions for residents to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This program offers up to $5,000 in assistance for utility bills.

The next event will take place on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lantana Branch Library located at 4020 Lantana Road.

No appointment is necessary, walk-ins are welcome and there will be activities on-site for children.

Eligibility for the assistance program is based on income guidelines and important verification documents.

Please bring the following to the library:

Most recent home energy or electric bill and/or final utility termination notice

Proof of income (2 months of paystubs)

Government issued ID, birth certificates for children, social security card

SNAP or Medicaid letter

Additional details can be found at www.utilityassistancepbc.org or by calling the department's Contact Center at 561-355-4792.