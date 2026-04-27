Motorcyclist, 27, dies 2 weeks after crash that involved PBSO Taser incident on Hypoluxo Road

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died two weeks after a crash on Hypoluxo Road and Sea Pines Way.

WPTV obtained video of part of the incident from April 9, which shows motorcyclist Stanley Jacques speeding off onto Hypoluxo Road, just east of I-95, before colliding with a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with severe injuries.

Jacques was pronounced dead at St. Mary's on April 24.

Video captures PBSO Taser incident moments before motorcyclist slams into SUV

Video from that night, shot by a bystander, appears to show a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy deploying a Taser before Jacques takes off.

According to PBSO, deputies first spotted Jacques riding recklessly and attempted to stop him in a food mart parking lot. Investigators say he fled, crossed Hypoluxo Rd. and crashed briefly into a grassy area before being stopped a second time, which was captured on video.

PBSO told WPTV in a statement on April 10 that the Taser deployed in the video never made contact with Jacques, and stressed that no deputies have been placed on leave following the incident.

Reached for comment about whether detectives determined Jacques was hit by the Taser, PBSO said the investigation is still active and ongoing.