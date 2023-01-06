Watch Now
Large debris fire damages 2 homes, 2 cars in Lantana

Pile filled with combustible materials catches fire, authorities say
Lantana house fire 01062023
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jan 06, 2023
LANTANA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a large pile of debris filled with combustible materials ignited between two homes Friday morning.

The fire was reported at around 10:25 a.m. at a home along Date Palm Drive in Lantana.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to a large column of black smoke.

Investigators said the blaze that ignited between the two houses damaged both homes and two cars.

house fire damage Lantana 01062023
Fire damages two homes and two cars in Lantana on Jan. 6, 2023.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish the flames in about 30 minutes.

Everyone inside both residences were able to evacuate safely.

No injuries reported.

The Red Cross was notified to assist with those who have been affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

