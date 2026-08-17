Lantana police memorial, church and other locations vandalized with derogatory messages

LANTANA, Fla. — Lantana police are investigating vandalism at multiple locations across town, including a memorial honoring fallen officers that was spray-painted with derogatory messages over the weekend.

WATCH BELOW: 'Completely disheartening. I wouldn't have expected it here,' Assistant Chief Daniel Navas tells Palm Beach County reporter Joel Lopez

Lantana police memorial vandalized with spray paint over weekend

The vandalism was discovered Saturday morning at the Lantana Police Memorial, which honors officers killed in the line of duty and includes a bench dedicated to 9/11 victims, according to Assistant Chief Daniel Navas.

"It's to honor the men and women in this job," Navas told WPTV. "It sends a message to the families that they'll never be forgotten."

Memorial Appears to Have Been Targeted

Investigators believe the memorial was specifically targeted based on the nature of the damage and messages left behind, Navas said. The memorial features three pillars representing strength in community, the city and police working together.

"Completely disheartening. I wouldn't have expected it here," Navas said. "We have such a great relationship with our community and just to know that somebody went out of their way to specifically damage something that's positive for the community and our profession, it really hurt."

Town crews had already cleaned the black spray paint from the memorial by Saturday afternoon. Officials said they had been preparing the area for upcoming 9/11 commemorations.

Multiple Locations Hit Across Town

At least three other Lantana locations were vandalized with similar black markings, police said. The sites include a dumpster at Burger King, an area behind a local business and Holy Guardian Angels Church.

Mayor Karen Lythgoe said residents have been shaken by the vandalism spree.

"They're horrified. Why are people damaging the community? We want answers," Lythgoe said.

Community Asked to Check Surveillance Footage

Police are asking residents and business owners to review security cameras that may have captured suspicious activity overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Lythgoe posted about the crimes on Facebook to alert the community and encourage tips.

"I wanted to get the word out so that A, people could see what happened and B, you know, people brag, people talk and maybe somebody will know something," the mayor said.

Investigation Ongoing, Cameras Being Considered

Police said the town's Flock cameras likely won't help in this case, because they primarily read license plates and investigators believe the suspect was on foot.

In response to the vandalism, town officials are exploring installing security cameras at municipal buildings and local parks.

The person responsible could face criminal mischief charges or potentially felony charges depending on the cost of damage, according to Lantana police.

"We are working diligently to find who you are and hopefully hold you accountable," Navas said when asked if he had a message for the vandal.

Investigators said they are actively pursuing leads in the case and are asking anyone with information to call police.

WPTV

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