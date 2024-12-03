Lantana police investigating drowning after man found in Intracoastal Waterway

LANTANA, Fla. — Lantana police are investigating a drowning after a man was found floating along the shoreline in the Intracoastal Waterway on Tuesday, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency responders went to the 700 block of South Lake Drive at approximately 1:20 p.m. after a 911 caller said they saw someone face-down in the water.

When crews arrived, they found a person's body at the shoreline.

That person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lantana police are now investigating the circumstances of the drowning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said. No foul play is suspected.