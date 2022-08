LANTANA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a dead body was pulled from the water near a Lantana boat dock.

The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near 312 E Ocean Ave.

Johann Hoffend/WPTV Lantana police investigating after body pulled from the water on Aug. 9, 2022.

Lantana Police Department says that the person pulled from the water likely died from an accidental drowning.

Authorities are now working to identify next-of-kin.

The investigation is ongoing.