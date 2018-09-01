Fire extinguished in Lantana on Saturday

LANTANA, Fla. -- Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 400 block of South 12th Street in Lantana on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

First arriving crews encountered heavy black smoke coming from the front of the home and quickly entered to locate the fire.

Crews located the fire in the kitchen. The stove and cabinets were fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, preventing further damage to the home.

All occupants and the family cat escaped the home without injury.