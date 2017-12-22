Driver arrested after striking FHP cruiser, Florida Highway Patrol says

WPTV Webteam
4:29 AM, Dec 22, 2017
11:19 AM, Dec 22, 2017

Driver arrested for drugs, possible DUI

A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser was involved in a crash Friday morning on Lantana Road.

WPTV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANTANA, Fla. - A driver has been arrested after colliding with a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Lantana Road at I-95 around 2:15 a.m.

19-year-old Erick Roberto Lopez was heading east on Lantana Road and attempting to enter the interstate when he made a wide turn and his VW Jetta struck the trooper who was stopped at a red light, according to a traffic investigator.

Both drivers received minor injuries.

After being treated for his injuries Lopez was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, FHP said. 

He could be charged with DUI depending on the results of a blood test, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top