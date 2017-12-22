LANTANA, Fla. - A driver has been arrested after colliding with a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Lantana Road at I-95 around 2:15 a.m.

19-year-old Erick Roberto Lopez was heading east on Lantana Road and attempting to enter the interstate when he made a wide turn and his VW Jetta struck the trooper who was stopped at a red light, according to a traffic investigator.

Both drivers received minor injuries.

After being treated for his injuries Lopez was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, FHP said.

He could be charged with DUI depending on the results of a blood test, the Florida Highway Patrol said.