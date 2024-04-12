Elderly man steals decorative sailboat with sentimental value from Old Key Lime House

LANTANA, Fla. — Police are trying to identify a man who stole a decorative keepsake from a popular waterfront restaurant in Lantana.

A model sailboat was stolen from the Old Key Lime House last week, owner Ryan Cordero told WPTV on Friday.

Surveillance video provided to WPTV shows an elderly man removing the antique sailboat off the fireplace and walking out of the restaurant with it.

"Watching the video, seeing that guy, he walked around a couple times, walked, looked to see if anybody was outside, anybody was in the gift shop, anybody was in the host stand," Cordero said. "Then he came back again, grabbed it and walked out."

It turns out the stolen sailboat is a valuable family heirloom.

Cordero said his father, who died in 2020, bought it for him as a child.

Chris Mills/WPTV Chris Cordero, owner of the Old Key Lime House in Lantana, says the sailboat stolen from his restaurant was a gift from his father, who died in 2020.

He's offering a $500 cash reward for anyone who helps him find the boat and the person who took it. He said if the man who took it brings it back and apologizes, he won't press charges.

"Please bring back the sailboat," Cordero said. "Please bring me back the sailboat my father got for me."