County firefighters extinguish sail boat fire near Loggerhead Marina

No other vessels damaged, PBCFR says
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue/Facebook
Posted at 7:34 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 19:34:45-04

LANTANA, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews quickly extinguished a sailboat fire and prevented it from spreading to other vessels Sunday morning.

About 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a boat fire along Federal Highway near the Loggerhead Marina, the agency posted on Facebook.

They encountered a sailboat on the last slip at the end of the dock with the front hatch and back hatch on fire. Crews got water out to the end to contain it, and put the fire out so it could not spread to nearby boat slips.

No one was injured and all surrounding property was protected.

