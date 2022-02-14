Watch
Amira Greene: Deputies searching for missing, possibly endangered teen

Greene, 15, was last seen Feb. 13 in Lantana
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PBSO
PBSO looking for Amira Greene, 15, who as last seen in the Lantana area on Feb. 13.
Amira Greene
Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 14:27:20-05

LANTANA, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing teen in Lantana.

Amira Greene, 15, was last seen wearing pink scrubs on Feb. 13, officials said.

Greene is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Greene's whereabouts is asked to contact PBSO at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

