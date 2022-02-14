Amira Greene: Deputies searching for missing, possibly endangered teen

LANTANA, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing teen in Lantana.

Amira Greene, 15, was last seen wearing pink scrubs on Feb. 13, officials said.

Have you seen Amira?



Amira is #missing and could be in danger. She was last seen yesterday wearing pink scrubs in the Lantana area.



Anyone with any information is urged to contact us at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency. RT pic.twitter.com/gFfXTLS7Jt — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 14, 2022

Greene is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Greene's whereabouts is asked to contact PBSO at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.