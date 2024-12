LANTANA, Fla. — The Lantana Police Department is investigating a Brightline versus vehicle crash that occurred on Hypoluxo Road and South Federal Highway Tuesday afternoon.

WPTV crews saw a trauma hawk at the scene with a badly damaged car.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the driver of the vehicle needed to be extricated and was transported under trauma alert.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.