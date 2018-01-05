Woman suspected of using stolen credit card, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office would like to question a woman who has a large tattoo on her upper left arm.

It says she used a stolen credit card in mid-December to make a purchase at the store in the 200 block of N. Dixie Highway in Lake Worth.

A second attempt to buy something failed about an hour later, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect's tattoo covers most of her bicep and shoulder.

If you recognize her you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.