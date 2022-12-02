Watch Now
Water main breaks closes Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus

Necessary repairs will be made through Friday
Palm Beach State College
PBSC
The Dec. 9 Criminal Justice Job Fair will be held at PBSC’s Lake Worth campus.
Palm Beach State College
Posted at 9:30 PM, Dec 01, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will remain closed Friday to make necessary repairs after a water main break Thursday.

The campus first closed at 4 p.m. with courses and operations conducted remotely.

The water main break was between the gymnasium and the building housing the cafeteria. No water restrictions are in place.

Lake Worth campus students should check with their instructors to follow up on assignments and remote arrangements, including specialized classes regarding labs.

An update on the status of repairs will be shared at 1 p.m. on Friday. Updates also will be posted on the school's website.

