Unity wall dedicated in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A wall that formerly served as a symbol of division is now a beacon of light for inclusion and diversity in Lake Worth Beach.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the unity wall Saturday at the Whispering Palms neighborhood in the town's south end.

The wall served as an unofficial border between the residents of the "Osborne Colored Addition" and their white neighbors.

The city's zoning code required Black residents to live in the Osborne subdivision until 1969.

Over the past 11 months, 67 South Florida professional artists and residents helped paint the 1,175 foot long wall with art murals that represent the past, present, and future of the community.

"It is a celebration of community. It is a celebration of art. It is a celebration of artists," said Carmelle Marcelin-Chapman, project director at Healthier Lake Worth Beach.

"I am so glad to see that we changed the narrative. We made these people feel that they belong to the city of Lake Worth," said community activist Carla Blockson.

To learn more about the unity wall project, visit https://healthiertogetherpbc.org/our-communities/healthier-lake-worth-beach/.

